iamthemorning Release 'Ghost Of A Story' Video

iamthemorning have released a music video for their single "Ghost Of A Story ". The song comes from the duo's forthcoming album "The Bell", which will be released on August 2nd.

Marjana Semkina had the following comments, "Ghost Of A Story starts the second part of the song cycle that is The Bell, and we decided to launch it with a brighter note to have a bigger contrast with all what comes after. It's a song about awakening, reinterpreting and questioning yourself and the world and looking for deeper meanings.

"It's a song about how pain dims with time - about the fact that in the end, every tragedy that we suffer through is just a drop in the ocean of suffering of men - that we survive anyway. Nothing feels real, these scars won't heal - Nothing's worth tears, it was alright from very start." Watch the video here.





