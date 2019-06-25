Freedom Call Release '111' Music Video

Freedom Call have released a music video for their new single "111." The song comes from their forthcoming studio album "M.E.T.A.L," which will be hitting stores on August 23rd.

Chris Bay had the following to say about the song,: "The title of the first single release '111' (with the "perceived" subtitle 'The Number Of The Angels') is also programmatic for the album.

"'11' is the number of angels in Western esotericism, and it also plays an important role in my life. I come across it constantly, be it the number of my hotel room, a receipt at the supermarket or even my birth date. I'm obviously a 'one' person which also means that I'm a 'light person'." Watch the video here.





