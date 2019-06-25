.

Godsmack And Halestorm Announce Fall Tour

06-25-2019
Godsmack

Godsmack have announced a new North American tour leg this fall that will feature support from Halestorm and follows their summer tour across the U.S. and Canada.

The new run of tour dates will be kicking off on September 20st in Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center and will conclude on October 18th in Tulsa, OK at BOK Center.

The summer leg, featuring support from New Years Day on most dates will be getting underway on July 5th in Las Vegas at The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. See all of their dates below:

7/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
7/12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
7/13 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival
7/14 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
7/16 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
7/17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
7/19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
7/20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino - Ovation Hall
7/21 - Glenn Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena
7/23 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
7/24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
7/26 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
7/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal
7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival
8/4 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground
8/9 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest
9/7 - Concord, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9/20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center
9/21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
9/22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center
9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
9/25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Bank Arena
9/27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center
9/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Music Festival
9/29 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds
10/2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena
10/4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center
10/5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center
10/6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion
10/8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center
10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre
10/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
10/12 - Bakersfield, CA - RaboBank Arena
10/13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen's Business Bank Arena
10/15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavillion
10/18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center


Related Stories


Godsmack Star Explains Skipping 20th Anniversary

Godsmack And Halestorm Announce Fall Tour

Godsmack's Sully Erna Launches The Scars Foundation

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly

Alice In Chains, Godsmack, and Nine Inch Nails Lead Louder Than Life

Godsmack Frontman Endorses Phone Free Concerts Idea

Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

Godsmack Broadcasting Live iHeartRadio Theater Event

More Godsmack News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more


Reviews
Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.