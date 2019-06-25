Godsmack And Halestorm Announce Fall Tour

Godsmack have announced a new North American tour leg this fall that will feature support from Halestorm and follows their summer tour across the U.S. and Canada.

The new run of tour dates will be kicking off on September 20st in Green Bay, WI at the Resch Center and will conclude on October 18th in Tulsa, OK at BOK Center.

The summer leg, featuring support from New Years Day on most dates will be getting underway on July 5th in Las Vegas at The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. See all of their dates below:

7/5 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

7/12 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

7/13 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration Festival

7/14 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

7/16 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/17 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

7/19 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/20 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino - Ovation Hall

7/21 - Glenn Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

7/23 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

7/24 - Oxon Hill, MD - The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

7/26 - Montville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

7/27 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal

7/28 - Bangor, ME - Impact Music Festival

8/4 - Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip Campground

8/9 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest

9/7 - Concord, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest

9/20 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

9/21 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

9/22 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

9/24 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

9/25 - Wichita, KS - In-Trust Bank Arena

9/27 - Cape Girardeau, MO - Show Me Center

9/28 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Music Festival

9/29 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

10/2 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena

10/4 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Civic Center

10/5 - Southaven, MS - Landers Center

10/6 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Arkansas Music Pavillion

10/8 - Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

10/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - Usana Amphitheatre

10/11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

10/12 - Bakersfield, CA - RaboBank Arena

10/13 - Ontario, CA - Citizen's Business Bank Arena

10/15 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/16 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Pavillion

10/18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center





