Nemesea Stream First Song From New Album Nemesea have released a stream for their new single "Kids with Guns". The song is the first taste that fans have received from the band's forthcoming album "White Flag", which is hitting stores in August. vocalist Sanne Mieloo had this to say, "Be the change you wanna see in this world. The world is full of people incapable of change. The song is about the struggle if you can be a change in this world? Throwing your middle finger in the sky and not giving a sh*t about our next generation. "Then waking up in the morning, rolling off your yoga mat and praying for the children whilst wearing your cheap 2 dollar shirt with an inspirational quote and posting it on insta...". Guitarist HJ added, "Fight or surrender? Probably a question raised daily all over the world and certainly applicable when it comes to Nemesea in many ways!" Listen to the song here

