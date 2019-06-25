.

The Darcys Release Visual For New Single 'Better Days'

The Darcys

The Darcys have released a lyric video for their new single "Better Days", which follows their 2019 song releases "Hurt", and the acoustic cover of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes".

The duo had this to say about the new video, "When working on 'Better Days', we knew wanted to write something that could become somewhat of a positive anthem... if anything, just for ourselves.

"We wanted a song that would remind us that it's not all bad all the time, and to help us believe that better things are on the horizon. We figured... if it could navigate us through tough times, maybe it could help others too.

"The lyric video is an extension of that thought. Alon's fun and creative visuals perfectly sync with the sentiments behind the song and add to the overall uplifting feeling we were chasing". Watch the clip here


