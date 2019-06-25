Upon A Burning Body Announce Summer Tour

Upon A Burning Body have announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour this summer that will feature support from Of Virtue and Speaking With Ghosts.

The trek will be launched on August 23rd in Corpus Christi, TX at the House of Rock and will conclude on September 11th in 11 Pittsburgh, PA at the Smiling Moose.

Guitarist Ruben Alvarez had this to say, "Now that you've had a chance to hear our new album, it is time to experience Southern Hostility live. This is going to be a tour your definitely not going to want to miss.

"We will be bringing you a raw and explosive performance full of songs off our new album (and many classic fan favorites), all packed to the brim in very intimate venues.

"This is what we do best; bring that pure energy to the stage. These shows will sell-out, so make sure and grab your tickets ASAP!" See the dates below:

8/23 Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

8/24 Tyler, TX - Clicks Live

8/25 El Paso, TX - Rockhouse

8/26 Phoenix - Rebel Lounge

8/27 Santa Ana - Constellation Room

8/29 Las Vegas, NV - Backstage Bar

8/31 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

9/1 Albuquerque, NM - - The Launch Pad

9/3 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

9/6 Indianapolis, IN - Citadel

9/7 Columbus, OH - Big Room Bar

9/8 Louisville, KY - Tiger Room

9/9 Richmond, VA - Canal Club

9/10 Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

9/11 Pittsburgh, PA - Smiling Moose





