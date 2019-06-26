|
Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album
06-26-2019
Korn have premiered a visualizer video for their brand new single "You'll Never Find Me", which comes from their forthcoming album "The Nothing".
The band announced that they will be releasing the new record on Friday, September 13th and frontman Jonathan Davis had the following to say about the album, "Deep, within our Earth lives an extraordinary force. Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one- pulling at us every moment of our lives.
"It's not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this 'presence' that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment. It's the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence.
"There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it's the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists -where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to.....THE NOTHING." Watch the video here
