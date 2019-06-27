Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett will be leading an all-star group dubbed The Wedding Band for a special performance of classic rock covers next month, according to Cosmo Music.

Hammett will be joined by his Metallica bandmate Robert Trujillo, Ugly Kid Joe vocalist Whitfield Crane and former Queens of the Stone Age and Danzig drummer Joey Castillo for the show.

The event will be taking place on July 26th at the Cosmopolitan Music Hall at Cosmo Music in Ontario, Canada with tickets going on sale today, June 27th at NOON EST/9AM PST, including a limited number of VIP tix that will feature a pre-show meet and greet with Hammet.

Cosmo Music had this to say, "The Wedding Band is not just your typical cover band. Actually, maybe they are... But the band members are certainly not typical.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Kirk Hammett joined by his good friends Rob Trujillo, Whitfield Crane, and Joey Castillo for a special event. This unlikely bunch is coming to play all your favourite classic covers from bands like AC/DC, Black Sabbath, Billy Idol, and more. This is going to be an event you'll never forget - don't miss out!" Find more details, including tickets, here.





