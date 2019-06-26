News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Perry Ferrell Named Global Brand Ambassador For LiveXLive

06-26-2019
Perry Ferrell

(Fresh Tracks Marketing) Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Ferrell has been recruited to be the new global brand ambassador for LiveXLive Media, Inc. We were sent the following details:

In addition to evangelizing the LiveXLive platform and service, Farrell will expand upon his pop-up "I am the DJ" audio channel to curate a 24/7 "always on" experience and co-create original episodic content in partnership with LiveXLive. He will become the company's second brand ambassador, joining hip-hop legend Nas.

Described as the "Godfather of Alternative Rock", Farrell has influenced generations of musicians and music fans. As the frontman for Jane's Addiction, he was instrumental in bringing underground music to the mainstream, and as an architect of Lollapalooza, he created the blueprint for modern music festivals. Farrell's solo work, as well as the post-Jane's bands, Porno for Pyros and Satellite Party, have kept him at the forefront of contemporary culture. His most recent solo record, Kind Heaven, released this month, furthers his artistic legacy.

"I've been a fan of Perry's music for quite some time, and Lollapalooza was a game changer for me," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "It was more than a music festival -- it was a movement that brought music fans together and forever changed the festival experience. Our mission echoes Lollapalooza's - in creating the first social live music platform, we created an opportunity for people to come together, and by bringing music fans the best seat in the house for festivals all over the world, we changed the festival experience."

"LiveXLive is becoming the ESPN of live concerts and original music programming," Farrell said. "The platform is great for connecting artists, fans and brands around the world."

LiveXLive has livestreamed 440 artists and produced 360 hours of original content while developing a slate of original programming, including more than 300 pieces of short-form content comprised of live performances as well as artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. Check it out here.

Fresh Tracks Marketing submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.


