The Doors' Robby Krieger To Debut The New Experience

Robby Krieger, The legendary guitarist of The Doors, will debut The New Experience tomorrow night (June 27th) in Burbank, Ca at Viva Rancho Cantina.

Apart from Krieger, the supergroup project also features Kevin Brandon (Aretha Franklin / James Brown), Dale Alexander (Prince / George Benson), and Ed Roth (Annie Lennox / Ronnie Montrose).

Doors for the show will open at 6PM, with the first band Happenin' Harry's X taking the stage at 8PM followed by The New Experience at 9PM. Find more details, including advance ticket access, here





