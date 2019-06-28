Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has announced a series of fall 2019 and early 2020 tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, "Why Me? Why Not." In sync with the tour news, Gallagher is now streaming a video for the set's latest preview track, "The River."

The former Oasis rocker will launch a UK trek on November 11 in Cardiff; the three-week series will hit Dublin, Ireland as well as 10 stops along the way by the time it wraps up at London's O2 Arena on November 28.

General public tickets for the series will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 9 am local time. Gallagher has also revealed his first run of shows in the new year; he'll kick off a three-week European trek in Oslo, Norway on February 1 while playing to fans in nine countries.

Due September 20, "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and recently introduced with the lead single, "Shockwave." Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

