News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

06-28-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher has announced a series of fall 2019 and early 2020 tour dates in support of his forthcoming album, "Why Me? Why Not." In sync with the tour news, Gallagher is now streaming a video for the set's latest preview track, "The River."

The former Oasis rocker will launch a UK trek on November 11 in Cardiff; the three-week series will hit Dublin, Ireland as well as 10 stops along the way by the time it wraps up at London's O2 Arena on November 28.

General public tickets for the series will go on sale Friday, July 12 at 9 am local time. Gallagher has also revealed his first run of shows in the new year; he'll kick off a three-week European trek in Oslo, Norway on February 1 while playing to fans in nine countries.

Due September 20, "Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and recently introduced with the lead single, "Shockwave." Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Liam Gallagher Announces As You Were Fall Tour

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself- Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation- Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event- more

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig- Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers- Guns N' Roses- Sammy Hagar- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles Joe Walsh- Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Vows To Beat Cancer- Killswitch Engage Stream New Song And Announce Album- more

Sammy Hagar Explains Van Halen Reluctance- Slash Bandmate Drops Off Tour Due To Wife's Cancer Fight- Alice Cooper Addresses Wife 'Death Pact' Claims- Bruce Springsteen- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses' Steven Adler Hospitalized After Stabbling Himself

Eagles' Joe Walsh Addresses AC/DC Brian Johnson Speculation

Vinnie Vincent Announces Birthday Bash Event

Disturbed Release New Live EP and Music Video

Monster Magnet Cancel Tour Due To Dave Wyndorf Surgery

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Alice In Chains Stream Never Fade Episode Of Black Antenna

Singled Out: The Jacks' Walk Away

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Aerosmith To Reunite With Original Tour Van On American Pickers

Guns N' Roses Stars Can't Phone In A Gig

Sammy Hagar Explains What The 'Space Between' Means

Black Sabbath Members Attend Birmingham Bridge Ceremony

Singled Out: Kaleido's Pretending

Korn Stream New Song And Announce 'The Nothing' Album

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

The Darts - I Like You But Not Like That

Sites and Sounds: Festival d'ete de Quebec

On The Record: The Best of the Runaways

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.