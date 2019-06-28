News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Monster Magnet Cancel Tour Due To Dave Wyndorf Surgery

06-28-2019
Monster Magnet

Monster Magnet have announced that they have been forced to cancel their European summer tour so that Dave Wyndorf can undergo surgery for tonsillitis.

He shared the news with fans with the following message, "Unfortunately due to a recent medical diagnosis that requires treatment to start immediately, I am forced to cancel this summer's Monster Magnet tour of Europe. I am hopeful that we will return to the road in early 2020 with a tour celebrating Powertrip and more.

"Tonsils! Who knew they could be such a big deal? Well, my doctors do and by the way I'm feeling now I'm in agreement. I'm to undergo surgery right away or risk chronic sickness and sounding like Jaba The Hut forever. (some may say the later may be an improvement but I'm not willing to risk it) I'm so sorry to cancel on everybody.

"Playing live and being with my Magnet road family (of which you are the BIGGEST part) is the joy of my life and I hate to let everybody down. And that includes myself. Simply put, this SUCKS but it is what it is. Gotta take care of the voice. I hope you understand ROCK! - Dave"


Monster Magnet Cancel Tour Due To Dave Wyndorf Surgery

