Gypsy Lee Pistolero Staring In One Man Show A Rock 'n' Roll Suicide You may know him as Gypsy Lee Pistolero but fans will soon get to know more of the story of Lee Mark-Jones when his one man show "A Rock 'n' Roll Suicide comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival. We were sent the following details: Ziggy Stardust takes us on a tragical Mystery Tour through the life of a nearly- was- Rock star, Gypsy Lee Pistolero, AKA Lee Mark-Jones! This one man- show plays out against a backdrop of videos and scenes from his early life, our jaded, ageing rocker sings along with his young pretty self and belts out songs from Punk to the Present, from an initially glamtastic, then tragic Rock N Roll career. It's a tale of anarchy, rage, sadness and laughter. It's a struggle between damnation and salvation. Its story of a man who comes to terms with himself after the diagnosis of a condition that unknown to him, has defined his life. Join us on this autobiographical roller coaster and see for yourselves what Ziggy Stardust is finally revealed to be. A one-man show with a role-call of virtual celebrity guest stars, this suicide is by turns glamorous, punky, anarchic and tragic. Co-starring Lemmy, Slash, Axl Rose, Blondie, Joey Ramone and Joan Jett amongst others. Upon alter ego Ziggy Stardust's revelation to be his undiagnosed ADHD (Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) condition, deep soul searching, self-questioning, recriminations, rage and confusion but also hope, clarity and understanding unfolds? Triumph over tragedy? You decide! From the Council estates of Kidderminster to Beverley Hills and back? Also featuring a special guest appearance by Chris Thorpe, as the voice of Mr. Punch, the puppet of truth. Theatre of the Wild, Beautiful and Damned is the creation of Lee Mark Jones AKA Gypsy Lee Pistolero and specialises in chaotic and surreal contemporary theatre and performance with Dramaturgy by Dan Coleman (Dawn State Theatre). Lee said: "I intend to attract a new kind of audience which does not usually go to the theatre; an audience craving strange journeys of darkness, horror, suspense, and wonder. All these thrills we will provoke into life, in the flesh, breathing and bleeding on stage, and right in your face." "I love Lee, he's dangerous and doesn't give a f**k and I love that." - Chris Thorpe "You've got the makings of an amazing piece of theatre there." Ed Collier (China Plate) BACKGROUND Lee Mark Jones began singing in punk band Regular Wretches at the age of 14, leading to a wild and crazy journey touring the World with The Ramones, Motorhead, U2, Black Sabbath, L.A Guns, Motley Crue, Poison, ZZ Top, Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, U.F.O and many others. He was lead singer of The Gypsy Pistoleros who released multiple albums and played sell-out international tours. He continues to release solo material while pursuing a new career in the theatre. Turning to acting in 2006 Lee's credits include 'Ticks' in Salem Kapsaski's Spidarlings (Après Vague/Troma); and five films by North bank Entertainment including The Revenge of Robert the Doll, Theatre of Fear, Werewolves of the Third Reich, Jurassic Predator by Andrew Jones' released through 4Digital Media & Sony productions. Due out August 2019 is 'The Manson Family Massacre.' The Spaghetti Western T.V Series in pre-production with Director Rock Salt , 'Miss Harper' with Susan George & Lisi Tribble & Varney 'An epic Vampire Trilogy' and just finished filming the Mycho Slasher 'Pandamonium' Lee Mark-Jones recently obtained a master's Touring Theatre Degree at University of Worcester and is a member of their award-winning Shenanigans Theatre Company. Listings Information: Preview show at Camden Fringe -July 30 Camden People's Theatre 9pm Edinburgh Fringe Festival Venue: ZOO Southside. 117 Nicolson Street, EH8 9ER (Studio-Venue 82) 117 Nicolson Street, EH8 9ER Tickets: Aug 2-4 21:00 (45 mins) £5.00 - Previews Dates: Aug 5-26 21:00 (45 mins) £10.00 (£8.00 concessions) http://zoofestival.co.uk/ ZOO Box Office: 0131 662 6892 More details here

