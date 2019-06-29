Issues Release 'Tapping Out' Video

Issues have released a brand new video for their song "Tapping Out," as they take a short break before returning to the road next month with I Prevail.

Frontman Tyler Carter had the following to say about the track and video in a recent interview, "The song was most directly written about 'Tapping Out' of a relationship and its context plays to the theme of any type of fighting match.

"However, upon collaborating with director Dillon Novak, we felt that aiming the visual towards the idea of fighting with yourself would be more relatable and pack a deeper meaning.

"Some of the things we wrote about were the real struggles we faced while on a hiatus and while making this album. 'Win or lose' is kinda where we are with this, and we have every ounce of our souls set on winning.

"Over-working, self-doubt, self-hatred, depression and anxiety, and not breathing fresh air enough - all of the things that have been a struggle during this chapter." Watch the video here





Related Stories

Norma Jean Part Ways With Member Over Addition Issues

Issues Return With New Song 'Tapping Out'

Metallica Respond To Ticket Issues With Exclusive Show

Scorpions Cancel Shows Down Under Due To Vocal Issues

Serj Tankian Addresses System Of A Down Issues

Protest The Hero Put On Hold Over Vocal Issues

Whitesnake Push Back New Album Over 'Technical Issues'

Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video

Eric Clapton Limiting Live Shows Due To Health Issues

More Issues News

Share this article



