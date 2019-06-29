|
Singled Out: Miss Christine's Conversion
Miss Christine released her brand new album "Conversion" yesterday (June 28th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:
"Conversion" is a song that I wrote during a time of my life when I felt stuck. At the time, I had been living in Nashville for about two years, going through the motions as a hired gun. One day I woke up and realized that I wasn't in the driver's seat anymore. My relationship and the work I was doing to make money were controlling me. I had become a passenger. This song helped me work through those feelings.
To regain some control of my life, I decided to move out of Nashville. That fall I was so inspired watching Esperanza Spalding's Exposure session. I knew I had to record my album in a similar way. Although bass is my primary instrument, I usually write songs on acoustic guitar. My phone was filled with thirty demo recordings. Nestled on a farm in Iowa, I listened through my raw recordings one by one. "Conversion" was one of the twelve that made the final cut.
Every time I play "Conversion" live, the song takes on a whole new meaning. My songwriter friends and I often say that songwriting brings out things from your subconscious that you don't understand until months, sometimes years later. The situation I was in changed me and my lyrics "I'll never be the same" are so true. At the time I didn't know it but it was all part of the process to put me on the right path. I'm done letting fear get in the way. If you're reading this, I hope that you'll do the same.
