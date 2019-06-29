Singled Out: Miss Christine's Conversion Miss Christine released her brand new album "Conversion" yesterday (June 28th) and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story: "Conversion" is a song that I wrote during a time of my life when I felt stuck. At the time, I had been living in Nashville for about two years, going through the motions as a hired gun. One day I woke up and realized that I wasn't in the driver's seat anymore. My relationship and the work I was doing to make money were controlling me. I had become a passenger. This song helped me work through those feelings. To regain some control of my life, I decided to move out of Nashville. That fall I was so inspired watching Esperanza Spalding's Exposure session. I knew I had to record my album in a similar way. Although bass is my primary instrument, I usually write songs on acoustic guitar. My phone was filled with thirty demo recordings. Nestled on a farm in Iowa, I listened through my raw recordings one by one. "Conversion" was one of the twelve that made the final cut.

The following February, I went into the studio with no idea what my album was going to sound like. No one in my band had heard the songs prior to the session. I handed out charts, we listened through the demo recording, and then we arranged and recorded the songs on the spot. "Conversion" turned out better than I ever imagined. The drum groove and mysterious whisper at the beginning portray how I felt when the song was written. My bandmates brought it to life. I think that music is the most powerful when it is first created. The recording process captured that and it quickly became my favorite song. I decided to name my album after it. Every time I play "Conversion" live, the song takes on a whole new meaning. My songwriter friends and I often say that songwriting brings out things from your subconscious that you don't understand until months, sometimes years later. The situation I was in changed me and my lyrics "I'll never be the same" are so true. At the time I didn't know it but it was all part of the process to put me on the right path. I'm done letting fear get in the way. If you're reading this, I hope that you'll do the same. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself right here!

