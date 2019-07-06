News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity (Week in Review)

Geddy Lee Explains Rush's Longevity was a top 5 story on Saturday: Rush frontman Geddy Lee recently explained in an interview why he believes the band had a very long career in contrast to other legendary groups like Cream.

Lee appeared earlier this month on the BBC Radio 6 show Need To Know Bassist" and was asked how Rush managed to stay intact unlike the famed supergroup. He responded, "You look at Cream and you look at Ginger Baker's temperament and the personalities involved in that band, and you can kind of understand why that didn't stick together too long.

"Alex [Lifeson], Neil [Peart] and myself are very nice Canadian boys, and we get along really, really well. And we say 'sorry' a lot, as you Brits tend to do. And we're pals - we became pals.

"All those years on the road bonded us in a kind of friendship that is rare to find in a rock band. And I didn't realize that at the time - I do certainly realize it now how unique it was. But it kept us caring about each other for over 40 years, and I think that went a long way to keeping us together.

"And there's a certain measure of irreverence that every band has to possess, and that creates your own brand of humor - every brand has its own brand of humor. And that's a saving grace, and has always been for the three of us.

"And the fact that we also didn't argue much about the direction of the band - we sort of [were], 'all for one, one for all' musically. So, those pieces have equated to longevity." - here.

