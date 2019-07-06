Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

Due July 26, the series will continue with 1992's "Fear Of The Dark", 1995's "The X Factor", 1998's "Virtual XI" and 2000's "Brave New World."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially-artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest round this will be "Fear Of The Dark."

Issued chronologically in batches of four, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind."

The run continued this past March with 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying." - here.