News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues (Week in Review)

.
Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues was a top 5 story on Saturday: (hennemusic) Iron Maiden have announced details for the third round of releases in their album reissue series. A continuation of the veteran metal band's remastered Studio Collection project - which saw 2014/2017's black vinyl releases and 2015's Mastered for iTunes project - the digipacks will present the track listing matching the original UK releases using audio taken from the same remasters as the 2015 hi-res digital releases.

Due July 26, the series will continue with 1992's "Fear Of The Dark", 1995's "The X Factor", 1998's "Virtual XI" and 2000's "Brave New World."

As a bonus for collectors, one CD from each batch of releases will also be optionally available in a specially-artworked box featuring a 1:24 scale figurine and exclusive patch; in the latest round this will be "Fear Of The Dark."

Issued chronologically in batches of four, the series launched last fall with the group's first four records: 1980's self-titled debut, 1981's "Killers", 1982's "The Number Of The Beast" and 1983's "Piece Of Mind."

The run continued this past March with 1984's "Powerslave", 1986's "Somewhere In Time", 1988's "Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son", and 1990's "No Prayer For The Dying." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Iron Maiden News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Iron Maiden Announce Next Round Of Album Reissues

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Announces Spoken Word Tour

Former Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno In Hell Ahead Of Surgery

Iron Maiden Share Video For Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Frontman Addresses Retirement Question

Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Receives Honorary Citizenship In Sarajevo

Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour

Iron Maiden Release Promo Video For Studio Collection

Iron Maiden Announce New Remastered Studio Collection Releases

Early Iron Maiden Members Reunite For Pub Jam

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

Singled Out: Granite Chief's Hold It Down

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.