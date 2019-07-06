News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Taking Back Sunday Unplug To Preview Punk Goes Acoustic (Week in Review)

.
Taking Back Sunday

Taking Back Sunday Unplug To Preview Punk Goes Acoustic was a top 5 story on Saturday: Fearless Records have shared new unplugged tracks from Taking Back Sunday and Set It Off as previews to the upcoming compilation "Punk Goes Acoustic, Vol. 3."

The latest record in the hit series is set to be released on July 26th, but fans can get a taste now with streams of Taking Back Sunday's "A Decade Under the Influence" and Set It Off's "Wolf in Sheep's Clothing" here.

The other tracks include Dance Gavin Dance's "Story Of My Bros," 2. Circa Survive's "Act Appalled," Dashboard Confessional's "Screaming Infidelities," Mayday Parade's "Take This To Heart," Movements' "Colorblind," Underoath's "A Boy Brushed Red Living In Black And White," Don Broco's "Come Out To LA," As It Is's "Okay," Grayscale's "Atlantic," and The Almost's 'Hand Grenade'. - here.

