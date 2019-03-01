News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

03-01-2019
Pink Floyd

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have announced plans to reissue their 1968 album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", on vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2019 on Saturday, April 13.

Remastered from the original analog mono mix, the limited-edition set will be delivered on premium 12" 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve, and a faithful reproduction of the original sleeve, including the 'Columbia' logo, under which imprint (via EMI) the early Pink Floyd released in the UK.

Recorded between May 1967 and May 1968, "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was a transitional, second album by the band; during this period, the group added guitarist David Gilmour to the lineup in an effort to stabilize things as Syd Barrett's alleged drug-fueled and mental health behaviour continued to spin out of control during rehearsals, live shows and media interviews.

After Barrett failed to appear during a series of January 1968 sessions, Pink Floyd continued the project and concert appearances without him; following meetings in March, the co-founder agreed to leave and the band officially announced his departure on April 6, 1968.

The cover artwork for "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was the first-ever sleeve design for creators Aubrey Powell and Storm Thorgerson of the Hipgnosis design team, and was to lead to a ground-breaking career for them in the visual arts, including many more iconic Pink Floyd album sleeves, amongst them 1973's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and 1975's "Wish You Were Here." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Pink Floyd Release Video Of 1968 performance of Astronomy Domine

Rodrigo y Gabriela Stream Cover Of Pink Floyd Classic

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour Auctioning Personal Guitar Collection

Pink Floyd Share Video From 1968 Festival Appearance

Pink Floyd Stream Rare Video Of 1968 TV Performance

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Receives CBE Honor

AC/DC And Pink Floyd Top 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary 2018 In Review

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album- UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates- Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows- more

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion- Queen and Adam Lambert Documentary Film Coming- Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas- more

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour- Iron Maiden Add Dates To American Legacy Of The Beast Tour- Heart Reveal Details For First Show Together In 3 Years- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last

The End Of The Road Emotional For KISS

Slash Shares Behind The Scenes Video For Recent Show

Fans Get First Look At Frank Zappa Hologram

Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

Lonely Robot Announces Final Installment In Astronaut Trilogy

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Singled Out: Ari & Mia's Roll Away

Corey Taylor Back To Work On New Slipknot Album

UFO Reveal Initial North American Farewell Tour Dates

Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows

Journey's Neal Schon Gets All-Star Birthday Wishes

Classic Dokken Members Team With Warrant Singer In New Band

2nd Celebrating The Life Of Chester Bennington Event Announced

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Rock Reads: The Clash: All The Albums, All The Songs And Led Zeppelin: All The Albums, All The Songs (Expanded Edition)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.