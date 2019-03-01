Pink Floyd Announce Special Reissue For Record Store Day

(hennemusic) Pink Floyd have announced plans to reissue their 1968 album, "A Saucerful Of Secrets", on vinyl as part of Record Store Day 2019 on Saturday, April 13.

Remastered from the original analog mono mix, the limited-edition set will be delivered on premium 12" 180-gram black vinyl, with a black poly-lined inner sleeve, and a faithful reproduction of the original sleeve, including the 'Columbia' logo, under which imprint (via EMI) the early Pink Floyd released in the UK.

Recorded between May 1967 and May 1968, "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was a transitional, second album by the band; during this period, the group added guitarist David Gilmour to the lineup in an effort to stabilize things as Syd Barrett's alleged drug-fueled and mental health behaviour continued to spin out of control during rehearsals, live shows and media interviews.

After Barrett failed to appear during a series of January 1968 sessions, Pink Floyd continued the project and concert appearances without him; following meetings in March, the co-founder agreed to leave and the band officially announced his departure on April 6, 1968.

The cover artwork for "A Saucerful Of Secrets" was the first-ever sleeve design for creators Aubrey Powell and Storm Thorgerson of the Hipgnosis design team, and was to lead to a ground-breaking career for them in the visual arts, including many more iconic Pink Floyd album sleeves, amongst them 1973's "The Dark Side Of The Moon" and 1975's "Wish You Were Here." Read more here.

