.

Singled Out: Ari & Mia's Roll Away

03-01-2019
Ari Mia

Americana duo Ari & Mia released their new album "Sew The City" today and to celebrate we asked Mia Friedman to tell us about the song "Roll Away". Here is the story:

I live in the house my husband's grandparents built in the 1940s. The land the house sits on has been in his family since the 1600s, and part of it has been a Christmas Tree farm since the 1970s. The house itself holds many stories, and the song "Roll Away" tells the history of the blue-gray wall-to-wall carpet that has been in the kitchen since 1940 and remained there until 2017. As a person who loves cooking and spending time in my kitchen, this carpet started out as a mild nuisance and slowly grew to be an arch nemesis. We lived for a year with our friends and their one year old daughter during which time the carpet was often home to mashed blueberries among other delights. It was never clean. Upon pondering the generations seen by the carpet, this song emerged. The day it was ripped out was one of the highlights of my tenure in this ancestral home.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


