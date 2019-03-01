Slash Shares Behind The Scenes Video For Recent Show

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a behind the scenes video from their February 22 concert at Le Zénith in Paris, France.

A look at the recent stop on the Living The Dream European tour is accompanied by a soundtrack featuring "Lost Inside The Girl" from the 2018 record.

The current trek will wrap up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15, and resume their schedule in early May with an appearance at the Domination Festival in Mexico City before playing an extensive series of shows in South America.

"Living The Dream" marks Slash's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





