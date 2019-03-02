News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Star Riders Announce New Album 'Another State Of Grac'e

03-02-2019
Black Star Riders

(hennemusic) Black Star Riders have announced plans to release their fourth album, "Another State Of Grace", in September alongside a fall tour of the UK and Ireland.

Produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Stone Sour, Anthrax), the project marks the follow-up to 2017's "Heavy Fire" and introduces new lead guitarist Christian Martucci and drummer Chad Szeliga following the departure of original members Damon Johnson and Jimmy DeGrasso.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be back with a brand new Black Star Riders album," says frontman Ricky Warwick. "In my honest opinion, this is the best record the band has made! This is Christian and Chad's first album with the band and they have brought a fantastic energy and vibe"

"It was great to be back in Los Angeles and recording with Jay Ruston was an absolute pleasure," adds guitarist Scott Gorham. "I am excited to see everyone's reactions to this amazing record ... and I can't wait to get back on the road and play you these new songs!"

In sync with news of the "Another State Of Grace", Black Star Riders have also announced dates for a fall tour on the UK and Ireland in support of the project; they'll be joined by special guests Stone Broken and Wayward Sons. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


