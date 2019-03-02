Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'

(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a new track, "California Summer Song", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Shock," which will be available via CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited-edition translucent blue vinyl formats.

"A song is a soundtrack of your life," says guitarist Frank Hannon. "A song can take you back in time. Like the song of your summer, and it's feelin' good. Like a very first kiss."

Due March 8, the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. The pairing first connected via the concert circuit before Collen wrote and produced the single, "Save That Goodness", for inclusion on the group's 2016 release, "Mechanical Resonance, Live!" Listen to the new song here.

