|
Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'
03-02-2019
(hennemusic) Tesla are streaming a new track, "California Summer Song", as the latest preview to their forthcoming album, "Shock," which will be available via CD, digital, black vinyl, and limited-edition translucent blue vinyl formats.
"A song is a soundtrack of your life," says guitarist Frank Hannon. "A song can take you back in time. Like the song of your summer, and it's feelin' good. Like a very first kiss."
Due March 8, the Sacramento, CA band's eighth studio record was produced by Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen. The pairing first connected via the concert circuit before Collen wrote and produced the single, "Save That Goodness", for inclusion on the group's 2016 release, "Mechanical Resonance, Live!" Listen to the new song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Tesla Premiere New Track 'California Summer Song'
Tesla Streaming New Song 'Taste Like'
Tesla Premiere Song From Phil Collen Produced Album
Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Special Guest Filled Album
Tesla's Frank Hannon Announces Dickey Betts Encouraged Album
Red Reign Announce Shows With Quiet Riot and Tesla
Def Leppard, Poison, Tesla Announce North American Tour