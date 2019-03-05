News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

03-05-2019
David Bowie

(hennemusic) "Clareville Grove Demos", a new 7" vinyl box set due this spring from David Bowie will feature a series of previously-unreleased 1969 home recordings by the legendary rocker.

Following news of an April release of "Spying Through A Keyhole", Parlophone is set to further commemorate the 50th anniversary of Bowie's first hit, "Space Oddity", with a second spring 2019 collection from the era.

Recorded early in 1969 at Bowie's apartment in Clareville Grove, London, the live-to-tape demo session features the singer performing as a duo with John "Hutch" Hutchinson following the end of the Feathers trio, which also featured David's then-girlfriend Hermione Farthingale.

Further documenting the earliest stages of Bowie's journey and development as an artist and songwriter, "Clareville Grove Demos" delivers six home recordings - four of which are previously unreleased.

The package includes a demo version of "Space Oddity" that - unlike the "Spying Through A Keyhole" release - features the song's final lyrics; it first surfaced on the long-deleted "Space Oddity" 40th Anniversary 2 CD edition and mow makes its vinyl debut here.

Among the tracks are "Lover To The Dawn" (an early version of "Cygnet Committee"); "Ching-a-Ling", a 1968 song Bowie originally recorded with his trio Turquoise; "Let Me Sleep Beside You"; and, "Life Is A Circus", a cover of a Roger Bunn song recorded by Djinn. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


