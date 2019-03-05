News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

03-05-2019
KISS

KISS cofounder Gene Simmons revealed in a recent interview that he is expecting that the band's farewell End Of The Road Tour will bring in $150 or $200 million.

The band kicked off their first leg of the tour in late January and Gene spoke to the here about the trek. He told the paper, "I don't want to quote figures, but this will be $150- or $200-million gross tour, not counting ancillaries, licensing, merchandise and stuff like that.

"It goes without saying that we also, in our restaurants and other places, hire vets, give to philanthropy and stuff like that. But how embarrassing is it before each show if I held up a check and said, 'Look what a nice guy I am'?"

He continued that theme in a response to the question of why he has continued to tour. He said, "The guy that wins the lottery jumps up and down and runs to everybody and says, 'Oh my God. I just made $100 million,' and everybody applauds. But the guy that works for it and makes $100 million, oh, he's just boasting. Bitch, I worked for that money, I deserve the accolades more than the guy that walks in and did nothing to win the lottery."


