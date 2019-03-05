Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Metal veterans Helloween have announced that they will be reissuing two of their albums as CD and vinyl packages on April 19th worldwide.

The reissues will include the double-album "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy", that includes the singles 'Mrs. God' and 'Light The Universe' featuring Candice Night, as a 2CD, as well as 2 LP sets (clear vinyl and marble vinyl configurations).

The "Gambling With The Devil" album is also getting the reissue treatment, it features the singles 'As Long As I Fall' and 'Find My Freedom' and will be reissued as a single CD, and also in 2 LP sets (red/orange splatter vinyl, and clear vinyl configurations).

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy":

2CD + 2LP

CD1:

01. The King For A 1000 Years

02. The Invisible Man

03. Born On Judgment Day

04. Pleasure Drone

05. Mrs. God

06. Silent Rain

CD2:

01. Occasion Avenue

02. Light The Universe

03. Do You Know What You're Fighting For?

04. Come Alive

05. The Shade In The Shadow

06. Get It Up

07. My Life For One More Day

Bonus:

08. Run (The Name Of Your Enemy)

09. Revolution



"Gambling With The Devil":

CD + 2LP



CD

01. Crack The Riddle

02. Kill It

03. The Saints

04. As Long As I Fall

05. Paint A New World

06. Final Fortune

07. The Bells Of The 7 Hells

08. Fallen To Pieces

09. I.M.E.

10. Can Do It

11. Dreambound

12. Heaven Tells No Lies

Bonus:

13. Find My Freedom

14. We Unite

15. See The Night

16. Never Surrender





