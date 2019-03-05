|
Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats
Metal veterans Helloween have announced that they will be reissuing two of their albums as CD and vinyl packages on April 19th worldwide.
The reissues will include the double-album "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy", that includes the singles 'Mrs. God' and 'Light The Universe' featuring Candice Night, as a 2CD, as well as 2 LP sets (clear vinyl and marble vinyl configurations).
The "Gambling With The Devil" album is also getting the reissue treatment, it features the singles 'As Long As I Fall' and 'Find My Freedom' and will be reissued as a single CD, and also in 2 LP sets (red/orange splatter vinyl, and clear vinyl configurations).
"Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy":
CD1:
CD2:
