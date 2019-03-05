News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

03-05-2019
Helloween

Metal veterans Helloween have announced that they will be reissuing two of their albums as CD and vinyl packages on April 19th worldwide.

The reissues will include the double-album "Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy", that includes the singles 'Mrs. God' and 'Light The Universe' featuring Candice Night, as a 2CD, as well as 2 LP sets (clear vinyl and marble vinyl configurations).

The "Gambling With The Devil" album is also getting the reissue treatment, it features the singles 'As Long As I Fall' and 'Find My Freedom' and will be reissued as a single CD, and also in 2 LP sets (red/orange splatter vinyl, and clear vinyl configurations).

"Keeper Of The Seven Keys: The Legacy":
2CD + 2LP

CD1:
01. The King For A 1000 Years
02. The Invisible Man
03. Born On Judgment Day
04. Pleasure Drone
05. Mrs. God
06. Silent Rain

CD2:
01. Occasion Avenue
02. Light The Universe
03. Do You Know What You're Fighting For?
04. Come Alive
05. The Shade In The Shadow
06. Get It Up
07. My Life For One More Day
Bonus:
08. Run (The Name Of Your Enemy)
09. Revolution

"Gambling With The Devil":
CD + 2LP

CD
01. Crack The Riddle
02. Kill It
03. The Saints
04. As Long As I Fall
05. Paint A New World
06. Final Fortune
07. The Bells Of The 7 Hells
08. Fallen To Pieces
09. I.M.E.
10. Can Do It
11. Dreambound
12. Heaven Tells No Lies
Bonus:
13. Find My Freedom
14. We Unite
15. See The Night
16. Never Surrender


Related Stories


Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

More Helloween News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.