Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Metal supergroup A New Revenge, which features Tim 'Ripper' Owens (Judas Priest, Iced Earth), Keri Kelli (Alice Cooper, Slash's Snake Pit, Vince Neil Band), James Kottak (Scorpions, Montrose, Warrant, Kingdom Come) and Phil Soussan (Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol), are releasing their new album "Enemies & Lovers" later this month and to celebrate we asked Keri to tell us about the song "The Way". Here is the story:

I was sitting in my home studio one day and came up with the main stabbing, metallic intro guitar riff. That was it, that's how song really started. These days is much simpler to get a song down then in the past, home studios are amazing tools. I just started building the instrumental track from there I knew it really needed the driving bass to hold down the staccato guitar riff and the whole track instrumentally fell into place in about 30 minutes or so.

Songs are like little creatures evolving minute by minute and you never know what will come first the Melody, Lyrics or music. This was the music so the next step we took was getting a cool verse vocal that could sit in-between the guitar riff and we were off to the races. Rippers delivery is impeccable going from some simple catchy melodies to the soaring screams he is know for.

Lyrically it's about the struggles one can have in a Love/Hate relationship but both parties don't seem to want to escape the drama of it all. The chorus pretty much sums it up with "I like the way you make me beg, I like the way you crush me"

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!





