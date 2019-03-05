News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

03-05-2019
Whitesnake

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video of the 2019 remix of "All Or Nothing" as the latest preview to an upcoming series of 35th anniversary reissues of their 1984 classic, "Slide It In."

The band's sixth album delivered their fourth UK Top 10 set and their commercial breakthrough in the US thanks to singles like "Slow an' Easy", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the title track.

As Whitesnake scored massive US success with their self-titled 1987 record, "Slide It In" returned to the charts on its way to double-platinum status for sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

Due March 8, a 2019 remaster of the record will be available in all versions, including a 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition featuring US and UK mixes plus bonus tracks, a single CD (US Mix), and a 2LP vinyl edition.

The 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition presents the US and UK mixes of the album, as well as unreleased studio recordings - including previously-unavailable versions of all songs on the original album plus monitor mixes, and brand new 35th anniversary remixes.

The package also features an entire 1984 Glasgow concert performance and live performance tracks from Jon Lord's final show with the band, a 60-page hardbound book including photos, essays, notes, and credits, and a DVD of promo videos, live footage, and an interview with David Coverdale. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Whitesnake Stream New Mix Of 'Love Ain't No Stranger'

Whitesnake Release Promo For Expansive 'Slide It I' Reissue

Whitesnake Release New Video And Confirm Album Details

Whitesnake Tease Shup Up & Kiss Me Video

Whitesnake Preview Valentine's Day Release

Whitesnake Stream Remix Of 'Slow An' Easy'

Whitesnake Stream Previously-Unreleased Classic Live Recording

Whitesnake Massively Expand 'Slide It In' For Reissues

Whitesnake Stream Video For Cover Of Deep Purple Rarity

More Whitesnake News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

Dave Mustaine Asked Dimebag To Join Megadeth- Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover- The Ghost Inside's Comeback Show May Be Their Last- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper and Halestorm Announce Summer Tour

David Bowie 1969 Home Recordings Box Set Coming

The Hollywood Vampires Announce Spring Tour

Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

Helloween Reissuing Classic Albums In Various Formats

Singled Out: A New Revenge's The Way

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes

Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News

Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

Road Trip: Road Trip Canton, Ohio: A Super Trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.