Whitesnake Release 'All Or Nothing' 2019 Remix Video

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a video of the 2019 remix of "All Or Nothing" as the latest preview to an upcoming series of 35th anniversary reissues of their 1984 classic, "Slide It In."

The band's sixth album delivered their fourth UK Top 10 set and their commercial breakthrough in the US thanks to singles like "Slow an' Easy", "Love Ain't No Stranger", and the title track.

As Whitesnake scored massive US success with their self-titled 1987 record, "Slide It In" returned to the charts on its way to double-platinum status for sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

Due March 8, a 2019 remaster of the record will be available in all versions, including a 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition, a 2CD Deluxe Edition featuring US and UK mixes plus bonus tracks, a single CD (US Mix), and a 2LP vinyl edition.

The 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition presents the US and UK mixes of the album, as well as unreleased studio recordings - including previously-unavailable versions of all songs on the original album plus monitor mixes, and brand new 35th anniversary remixes.

The package also features an entire 1984 Glasgow concert performance and live performance tracks from Jon Lord's final show with the band, a 60-page hardbound book including photos, essays, notes, and credits, and a DVD of promo videos, live footage, and an interview with David Coverdale. Watch the video here.

