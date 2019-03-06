After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video After The Burial have released a brand new music video for their track "Behold the Crown". The song comes from their forthcoming album "Evergreen", which is hitting stores on April 19th. The video can be streamed here and guitarist Trent Hafdahl had this to say, "The song-writing process is almost always the same, but the influence and motivation behind the music is always different. This time around we wrote an album that is wholeheartedly ATB. "If you listen back through our catalog you can hear us experimenting with different sounds, soundscapes, playing techniques etc. Some of those have stood the test of time and are still used in our music today, and some were left behind because they didn't really fit us. "I feel very strongly that this album is OUR sound. Our fans could hear this anywhere, without any reference, and say 'that sounds like an After The Burial riff.' "I guess you could say it's a more mature release this time around because we weren't stretching to experiment with stuff that we didn't know would work. It's heavy, it's melodic, it's slow at times and fast at others. It's intense and free-flowing all in the same instance." The band will be promoting the album release by hitting the road with Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive in April. Trent added, "On the KSE/PWD run, just like any tour, we're striving to leave a mark on every person there that has never heard of us. I've always said we've gained more fans by people seeing us live than from them hearing us on record. There are tons of people that can probably attest to this, but my absolute favorite thing to hear from somebody after a show is 'that was my first time seeing you guys!' It's like, f*** yeah! We did it!! Haha. For the folks that already know who we are, it's going to be a party, just like every other time they've seen us. They already know that. No compromise, as we're there to crush! We pride ourselves on being one of the tightest live bands in the game, but not at the cost of being entertaining. Give us a half hour of your evening and we'll show you a good f***ing time!" See the dates below: 4/18 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/20 - Las Vegas, NV @ BBB *ATB ONLY

4/21 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater *ATB ONLY

4/22 - Colorado Springs, CO @ City Auditorium

4/23 - Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion

4/24 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

4/26 - Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

4/27 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

4/28 - Houston, TX @ So What? Festival

4/30 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

5/01 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center

5/02 - Huntington, WV @ V Club *ATB ONLY

5/03 - Greensboro, NC @ Blind Tiger *ATB ONLY

5/04 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/05 - Nashville, TN @ War Memorial Auditorium

5/07 - Niagara Falls, NY @ The Rapids Theatre

5/09 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

5/10 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

5/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

5/14 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

5/15 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

5/16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Club

More After The Burial News


