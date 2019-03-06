News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

03-06-2019
Failure

The band Failure are the latest group to have a crowdfunded release sidelined by the reported troubles at Pledge Music. The band sent a message to fans about their release via the site of their new album "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind".

They wrote, "To our fans: Over the past four years we've run three successful presale campaigns with Pledge Music (The Heart Is A Monster, Fantastic Planet vinyl and Fantastic Planet Live). Through these campaigns we've been able to provide our fans with music, art, and experiences that have worked well for our fans, and therefore, for us. Unfortunately this is no longer the case.

"We are now at the point where we should be preparing to ship the orders from the campaign for our new album, In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind. However, Pledge Music is now experiencing financial problems resulting in a suspension of their services and an inability to satisfy their obligations to us, making it impossible to fulfill your order.

"We've thought long and hard on how to solve this problem and to help those who have been so supportive of us. If you bought a digital download of the album, you received your order last year. But for all of the supporters who bought a physical record, CD, or other physical item, we suggest you call your credit card company or your bank card provider and dispute the charges.

"We will be offering the heavyweight signed double vinyl, regular double vinyl, and signed CDs, as well as some of the other items from the campaign on our upcoming tour which starts on March 11. We hope to have these and other items available through our own e-commerce store, www.failurebandmerch.com, very soon.

"We are so very sorry for the bad situation we are currently in together. Failure."


Related Stories


Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Failure and Swervedriver Announce North American Tour

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

Neil Young Blames Record Label Greed For Pono Failure

More Failure News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Members Of The Fall Return As Imperial Wax

Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video

Singled Out: SJae's Acid Rain

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.