Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

The band Failure are the latest group to have a crowdfunded release sidelined by the reported troubles at Pledge Music. The band sent a message to fans about their release via the site of their new album "In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind".

They wrote, "To our fans: Over the past four years we've run three successful presale campaigns with Pledge Music (The Heart Is A Monster, Fantastic Planet vinyl and Fantastic Planet Live). Through these campaigns we've been able to provide our fans with music, art, and experiences that have worked well for our fans, and therefore, for us. Unfortunately this is no longer the case.

"We are now at the point where we should be preparing to ship the orders from the campaign for our new album, In The Future Your Body Will Be The Furthest Thing From Your Mind. However, Pledge Music is now experiencing financial problems resulting in a suspension of their services and an inability to satisfy their obligations to us, making it impossible to fulfill your order.

"We've thought long and hard on how to solve this problem and to help those who have been so supportive of us. If you bought a digital download of the album, you received your order last year. But for all of the supporters who bought a physical record, CD, or other physical item, we suggest you call your credit card company or your bank card provider and dispute the charges.

"We will be offering the heavyweight signed double vinyl, regular double vinyl, and signed CDs, as well as some of the other items from the campaign on our upcoming tour which starts on March 11. We hope to have these and other items available through our own e-commerce store, www.failurebandmerch.com, very soon.

"We are so very sorry for the bad situation we are currently in together. Failure."





