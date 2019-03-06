News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

03-06-2019
Motley Crue

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has apologized for the story about an alleged sexual assault documented in the band's autobiography "The Dirt", which is the subject of a new Netflix biopic.

In the book, Sixx recounts the story of a sexual encounter where he left the woman a closet at a party after having sex with her and grabbed his bandmate Tommy Lee and instructed the drummer to have sex with her without saying a word so that she believed it was still Sixx.

The book, cowritten by the band's camp and writer Neil Strauss, Sixx recalled that he said to Lee, "'Dude, come here.' I grabbed him. 'I got this chick in the closet. Follow me, and don't say a word. When I tell you, start [having sex with] her.'" He then recalled, "In the closet, I stood directly behind Tommy. He [had sex with] her while she grabbed my hair and yelled, 'Oh, Nikki! Nikki!'"

Sixx said that the next day the woman called him told him that she had been raped by a man who picked her up while she was hitchhiking home. He wrote in the book, "At first, I was relieved, because it meant I hadn't raped her. But the more I thought about it, the more I realized that I pretty much had. I was in a zone, though, and in that zone, consequences did not exist. Besides, I was capable of sinking even lower than that."

The bassist now says that he does not recalled the incident and explained in a statement to Rolling Stone, "The book was written in 2000 during a really low point in my life. I had lost my sobriety and was using drugs and alcohol to deal with a disintegrating relationship which I still to this day regret how I handled..I honestly don't recall a lot of the interviews with Neil.

"I went into rehab in 2001 and really wish I would've done my interviews after I was clean and sober like I am today. I don't actually recall that story in the book beyond reading it. I have no clue why its in there other than I was outta my head and it's possibly greatly embellished or [I] made it up. Those words were irresponsible on my part. I am sorry.

"There is a lot of horrible behavior in the book. What I can tell you is that we all lived to regret a lot and learned from it. We own up to all our behavior that hurt our selves, our families, friends and any innocents around us."


Related Stories


Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Motley Crue Not In Talks For Live Reunion

Motley Crue Star Addresses Idea Of Reunion Shows

Motley Crue To Be Grand Marshalls At NASCAR Race

Motley Crue Release Video For New Song 'The Dirt'

Motley Crue Reveal Official Trailer For The Dirt Biopic

Motley Crue Preview The Dirt Biopic Trailer

Motley Crue Releasing New Song Featuring Machine Gun Kelly Soon

Motley Crue Go Nuts For Super Bowl Ad

Motley Crue Hint At Super Bowl Commercial

More Motley Crue News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

Van Halen Reunion Contingency Plans Made- Linkin Park Aim To Move Of Naturally Following Chester's Death- Journey Release Live 'Who's Crying Now' Video- Foreigner- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

Bush And Live Teaming Up For The Alt-Imate Tour

Members Of The Fall Return As Imperial Wax

Lenny Kravitz Releases Raise Vibration Tour Video

Singled Out: SJae's Acid Rain

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour

David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution

Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Gene Simmons Expecting Big Payoff For KISS Farewell Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.