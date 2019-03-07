Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

(hennemusic) A 2006 Cheap Trick performance of their 1977 classic, "I Want You To Want Me", highlights a new "Saturday Soundtracks" series from Howard Stern via SiriusXM.

The satellite radio program's music archives are a master class in songwriting, musicianship, and performance, as artists play hits, personal choices, and tribute covers in the intimate setting of Howard's radio studio - sometimes acoustic and sometimes with full concert rigs.

"Howard Stern's Saturday Soundtracks" will premiere March 9 at 9:00 a.m. ET on his exclusive SiriusXM channel, Howard 101, with replays later in the day, while a new episode will air every Saturday and be available On Demand via the SiriusXM app.

The debut episode will feature video of the Cheap Trick appearance (below), and audio of Dave Grohl's first-ever unplugged performance of "Everlong" in 1998, Lady Gaga's solo piano rendition of "Million Reasons" from 2016, and James Taylor singing "Fire & Rain" in 2015.

Other artists who have appeared on the Stern radio show and will be featured in future episodes include Billy Joel, Blondie, KISS, Joe Walsh, Phil Collins and Roger Daltrey.

"So many musicians have come in and performed, so we've created a brand-new show out of it," says Stern. "I think our fans will love this." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





