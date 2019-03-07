News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

03-07-2019
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from a February 28 concert at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX.

The track was featured on their self-titled ("Black") album, which was the band's first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The recent concert marked Metallica's first show in El Paso in 27 years and only their fifth second concert appearance ever in the city. aunched in the fall of 2016, the current series of North American dates marks the twelfth leg of the WorldWired tour; the run will wrap up in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13 before resuming for a full summer of European shows that will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1.

The trek has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide to date. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Metallica Share Video Of Song's Live Debut

Metallica Hardwired For Hot Tours Glory

Metallica Share Live 'Wherever I May Roam' Video

Metallica Share Live Video From Raleigh Show

Metallica Share Video Of Classic Rarity Performance

7th Annual Metallica Night Details Revealed

Metallica Stream Live Video From Nashville Concert

Metallica Share Video From Birmingham Show

Metallica Share Video From Little Rock Show

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.