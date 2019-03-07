Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming official video of a performance their 1991 classic, "Holier Than Thou", from a February 28 concert at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, TX.

The track was featured on their self-titled ("Black") album, which was the band's first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

The recent concert marked Metallica's first show in El Paso in 27 years and only their fifth second concert appearance ever in the city. aunched in the fall of 2016, the current series of North American dates marks the twelfth leg of the WorldWired tour; the run will wrap up in Grand Rapids, MI on March 13 before resuming for a full summer of European shows that will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on May 1.

The trek has grossed more than a quarter of a billion dollars worldwide to date. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





