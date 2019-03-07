|
Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency
03-07-2019
Morrissey has announced that he will making his Broadway debut with a brand new residency retrospective show at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theater this spring.
The special run of shows will run for seven day from May 2nd to May 11th and come ahead of the release of his new covers album "California Son," which is set to hit stores on May 24th.
The album features the former Smiths frontman taking on some of his favorite tracks from the 1960s and 1970s like Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, and Bob Dylan and includes guest appearances from the likes of Billy Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear), Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant), and LP.
Morrissey Broadway Residency Dates
Related Stories
Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency
Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released
Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes
Morrissey Releases 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage' Video
Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy
Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy
Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy
Morrissey Cancels California Show Over Cold Weather
Morrissey Live Debuts The Smith's 'I Started Something I Couldn't Finish'
Morrissey Releases New Song 'I Wish You Lonely'