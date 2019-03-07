News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

03-07-2019
Morrissey

Morrissey has announced that he will making his Broadway debut with a brand new residency retrospective show at New York City's Lunt-Fontanne Theater this spring.

The special run of shows will run for seven day from May 2nd to May 11th and come ahead of the release of his new covers album "California Son," which is set to hit stores on May 24th.

The album features the former Smiths frontman taking on some of his favorite tracks from the 1960s and 1970s like Joni Mitchell, Dionne Warwick, and Bob Dylan and includes guest appearances from the likes of Billy Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Ed Droste (Grizzly Bear), Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant), and LP.

Morrissey Broadway Residency Dates
5/2/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/3/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/4/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/7/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/8/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/10/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater
5/11/2019 - New York, NY - Lunt-Fontanne Theater


Related Stories


Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Controversial Unedited Morrissey Interview Released

Morrissey Addresses Recent Controversial Interview Quotes

Morrissey Releases 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage' Video

Morrissey Blames Media For Kevin Spacey Comment Controversy

Morrissey Addresses Kevin Spacey Comments Controversy

Morrissey Has Different View Of Kevin Spacey Controversy

Morrissey Cancels California Show Over Cold Weather

Morrissey Live Debuts The Smith's 'I Started Something I Couldn't Finish'

Morrissey Releases New Song 'I Wish You Lonely'

More Morrissey News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.