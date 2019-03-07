News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

03-07-2019
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their brand new single "How We Survive", which was directed by Zev Deans (Denzel Curry, Ghost.)

Aaron Pauley had this to say about the new video (stream the clip here), "In a world that teaches eye for an eye, I'll show you how to survive!"

"We're excited to debut our new video for 'How to Survive,' which we worked on with director Zev Deans. Together, we we're able to bring the visual and story elements of this song to fruition... and more is to come!"


