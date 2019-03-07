Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their brand new single "How We Survive", which was directed by Zev Deans (Denzel Curry, Ghost.)

Aaron Pauley had this to say about the new video (stream the clip here), "In a world that teaches eye for an eye, I'll show you how to survive!"

"We're excited to debut our new video for 'How to Survive,' which we worked on with director Zev Deans. Together, we we're able to bring the visual and story elements of this song to fruition... and more is to come!"





Related Stories

Of Mice & Men Streaming New Song 'How To Survive'

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music 2018 In Review

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

Of Mice & Men Star Austin Carlile Currently In Hospital

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music

Of Mice & Men and A Skylit Drive Offshoot Signals Reveal New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'Instincts' Video

Of Mice & Men Frontman Leaves Group Over Health 2017 In Review

Of Mice & Men Release New Song 'Defy' And Announce Tour

More Of Mice Men News

Share this article



