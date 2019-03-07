News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

03-07-2019
Switchfoot

Switchfoot have announced that they have added a string of appearances on Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale European tour this summer to their road plans.

The band is currently on a North American headline tour in support of their latest album "Native Tongue," which was released back on January 18th and they will also be doing headlining shows in London and Amsterdam, as well as making festival appearances in Japan, Norway, and Sweden

Frontman Jon Forman had this to say, "I remember hearing 'Livin' On A Prayer' at my elementary school Summer camp. One of the other kids played it to me from a mix that he had made. I remember thinking, 'This is probably the best air-guitar song that has ever been written.' Pretty sure I'm still right about that one.

"What a crazy dream to open for Bon Jovi in European football stadiums - we are so excited! After our set when Bon Jovi takes the stage, I'll be the one side stage playing the air-guitar like I'm eleven again."

Switchfoot Tour Dates:
March 08 Park West - Chicago, Ill.
March 09 Park West - Chicago, Ill.
March 10 The Sylvee - Madison, Wis.
March 14 Club Brady - Tulsa, Okla.
March 15 House of Blues - Dallas, Texas
March 16 House of Blues - Houston, Texas
March 18 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, Texas
March 19 Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, Texas
March 21 Iron City - Birmingham, Ala.
March 22 The RITZ Ybor - Tampa, Fla.
March 23 House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
March 24 Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
March 27 State Theatre - Minneapolis, Minn.
March 28 Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, Neb.
March 29 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, Mo.
March 30 Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, Colo.
March 31 The Depot - Salt Lake City, Utah
April 03 Rialto Theatre - Tucson, Ariz.
April 04 The Van Buren - Phoenix, Ariz.
April 05 The Wiltern - Los Angeles, Calif.
April 06 Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, Calif.
April 07 Warfield Theater - San Francisco, Calif.
April 09 McDonald Theatre - Eugene, Ore.
April 10 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.
April 11 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, Wash.
April 12 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, Wash.
April 13 Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, British Columbia
May 25 & 26 Greenroom Festival - Yokohama, Japan
July 5 Gullbrannavägen - Eldsberga, Sweden
July 6 Seaside Music Festival - Gjeving, Norway
July 8 Electric Ballroom - London, UK
Jul 10 Letzigrund Stadion - Zurich, Switzerland*
Jul 12 National Football - Stadium Warsaw, Poland*
Jul 14 TW Classic - Werchter, Belgium*
July 15 Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Jul 17 Ernst Happal Stadion - Vienna, Austria*
Jul 19 Worthersee Stadion - Klagenfurt, Austria*
*with Bon Jovi


Related Stories


Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour

More Switchfoot News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt- Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms- Mark Morton Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration- more

Slipknot Announce New Album and Knotfest Tour- David Lee Roth Reflects On Van Halen's Contribution- Hellyeah Announce One Off Vinnie Paul Celebration Show- Metallica- more

Journey Star Comes To Terms Over Steve Perry Reunion Hopes- Bring Me The Horizon Frontman Shared Big Health News- Bob Seger Adds New Date To Farewell Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare El Paso Show

Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary

Peter Gabriel and Dave Matthews Lead Johnny Clegg Friends On New Song

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Nikki Sixx Confirms New Sixx:AM Songs Recorded

Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi

Morrissey Going Broadway With New Residency

Stone Temple Pilots Add UK Dates To European Tour

Cheap Trick Highlights New Howard Stern Saturday Soundtracks Series

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Addresses Sexual Assault Story In The Dirt

Imagine Dragons Frontman Reacts To 'Vile' Criticisms

Mark Morton Releases Video For Chester Bennington Collaboration

Failure Advise Fans About Pledge Music Problems

Nirvana's 'Live At The Paramount' Going Vinyl In Special Reissue

After The Burial Release 'Behold the Crown' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

Rock Reads: Counting Down Elvis: His 100 Finest Songs

Rock Reads: Metaphysical Graffiti

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.