Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi Switchfoot have announced that they have added a string of appearances on Bon Jovi's This House Is Not For Sale European tour this summer to their road plans. The band is currently on a North American headline tour in support of their latest album "Native Tongue," which was released back on January 18th and they will also be doing headlining shows in London and Amsterdam, as well as making festival appearances in Japan, Norway, and Sweden Frontman Jon Forman had this to say, "I remember hearing 'Livin' On A Prayer' at my elementary school Summer camp. One of the other kids played it to me from a mix that he had made. I remember thinking, 'This is probably the best air-guitar song that has ever been written.' Pretty sure I'm still right about that one. "What a crazy dream to open for Bon Jovi in European football stadiums - we are so excited! After our set when Bon Jovi takes the stage, I'll be the one side stage playing the air-guitar like I'm eleven again." Switchfoot Tour Dates:

March 08 Park West - Chicago, Ill.

March 09 Park West - Chicago, Ill.

March 10 The Sylvee - Madison, Wis.

March 14 Club Brady - Tulsa, Okla.

March 15 House of Blues - Dallas, Texas

March 16 House of Blues - Houston, Texas

March 18 Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater - Austin, Texas

March 19 Aztec Theatre - San Antonio, Texas

March 21 Iron City - Birmingham, Ala.

March 22 The RITZ Ybor - Tampa, Fla.

March 23 House of Blues - Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

March 24 Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

March 27 State Theatre - Minneapolis, Minn.

March 28 Sokol Auditorium - Omaha, Neb.

March 29 Uptown Theater - Kansas City, Mo.

March 30 Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, Colo.

March 31 The Depot - Salt Lake City, Utah

April 03 Rialto Theatre - Tucson, Ariz.

April 04 The Van Buren - Phoenix, Ariz.

April 05 The Wiltern - Los Angeles, Calif.

April 06 Arlington Theatre - Santa Barbara, Calif.

April 07 Warfield Theater - San Francisco, Calif.

April 09 McDonald Theatre - Eugene, Ore.

April 10 Crystal Ballroom - Portland, Ore.

April 11 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, Wash.

April 12 Neptune Theatre - Seattle, Wash.

April 13 Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, British Columbia

May 25 & 26 Greenroom Festival - Yokohama, Japan

July 5 Gullbrannavägen - Eldsberga, Sweden

July 6 Seaside Music Festival - Gjeving, Norway

July 8 Electric Ballroom - London, UK

Jul 10 Letzigrund Stadion - Zurich, Switzerland*

Jul 12 National Football - Stadium Warsaw, Poland*

Jul 14 TW Classic - Werchter, Belgium*

July 15 Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Jul 17 Ernst Happal Stadion - Vienna, Austria*

Jul 19 Worthersee Stadion - Klagenfurt, Austria*

*with Bon Jovi

Related Stories



Switchfoot Announce Summer Tour Dates With Bon Jovi Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour More Switchfoot News Share this article

