Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour that will feature headline dates and music festival appearances.

They will be kicking things off on April 12th in Vail, CO at Spring Back to Vail and wrapping up the trek on July 20th in Walker, MN at the Moondance Jam.

Other highlights include a two night stand at the Belly Up in Aspen, two shows at the Orpheum Theater during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and a headline set at this year's Mountain Jam.

The band will also be heading to Europe in May for a series of UK and mainland European shows. See the dates below:

April 12 - Vail, CO - Spring Back to Vail

April 13 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

April 14 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

April 16 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

Apr 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

April 19 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall

April 20 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

April 21 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall

April 22 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

April 24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

April 25 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre

April 26 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

Apr 27 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

April 29 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

May 1 - Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus LIve

May 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

May 4 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater

May 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow

May 28 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Boiler Shop

May 29 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds

May 31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Birmingham Town Hall

June 1 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy 2

June 4 - Paris, France - La Cigale

June 5 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

June 6 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

June 8 - Raalte, Netherlands - Ribs & Blues Raalte

June 9 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie

June 13-16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Mountain Jam)

June 28 - Butler, OH - Clearfork Adventure Resort (Smoky Run Music Festival)

July 13 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center

July 19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino

July 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam





