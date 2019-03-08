News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

03-08-2019
Gov't Mule

Gov't Mule have announced that they will be hitting the road this spring for a U.S. tour that will feature headline dates and music festival appearances.

They will be kicking things off on April 12th in Vail, CO at Spring Back to Vail and wrapping up the trek on July 20th in Walker, MN at the Moondance Jam.

Other highlights include a two night stand at the Belly Up in Aspen, two shows at the Orpheum Theater during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and a headline set at this year's Mountain Jam.

The band will also be heading to Europe in May for a series of UK and mainland European shows. See the dates below:

Gov't Mule Tour Dates:
April 12 - Vail, CO - Spring Back to Vail
April 13 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
April 14 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up
April 16 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre
Apr 18 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
April 19 - Peoria, IL - Monarch Music Hall
April 20 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre
April 21 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall
April 22 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive
April 24 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
April 25 - Athens, GA - Georgia Theatre
April 26 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium
Apr 27 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
April 29 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre
May 1 - Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus LIve
May 3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
May 4 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater
May 27 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Glasgow
May 28 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom - Boiler Shop
May 29 - Leeds, United Kingdom - O2 Academy Leeds
May 31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Birmingham Town Hall
June 1 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Forum Kentish Town
June 2 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester Academy 2
June 4 - Paris, France - La Cigale
June 5 - Bruxelles, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique
June 6 - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp
June 8 - Raalte, Netherlands - Ribs & Blues Raalte
June 9 - Alkmaar, Netherlands - Podium Victorie
June 13-16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (Mountain Jam)
June 28 - Butler, OH - Clearfork Adventure Resort (Smoky Run Music Festival)
July 13 - Canandaigua, NY - CMAC Performing Arts Center
July 19 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort & Casino
July 20 - Walker, MN - Moondance Jam


Gov't Mule Announce Spring Tour Plans

