KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion

03-08-2019
KISS

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has previously said that he was open to original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss making guest appearances on the band's farewell tour but he calls the idea of really reuniting with them "ridiculous".

The band kicked off the first leg of their End Of The Road World Tour in January and during an interview with the Chicago Tribune Paul was asked if he has ruled out bring back any past members. He responded, "this was never going to be a reunion tour of any members.

"This is a celebration of the history of this band and the success of this band. The lineup as it is has been seventeen years. [Guitarist Tommy Thayer] has been with us that long, and [drummer Eric Singer] has been with us 25 years, so the idea of bringing back former members as present members is ridiculous.

"Certainly, I've always been open to the idea of former members being part of an evening in a one-off form, but it has nothing to do with KISS as entity. I celebrate the past, but I don't want to live in it.

"When I was watching the Super Bowl, at the end I saw Joe Namath carrying the trophy up to the stand. It was great to see him, but I don't think anybody wanted him to suit up and get on the field."


