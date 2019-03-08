Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour

Metallica have announced that they have recruited Slipknot to join them this fall when they head Down Under for the Australian and New Zealand leg of their WorldWired Tour.

They will be kicking things off in Perth on October 17th and have stops in Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, before wrapping up the trek on Halloween in Auckland.

The trash metal legends had the following to say, "It's been over six years since we last visited Australia and nine years since we were lucky enough to set foot in New Zealand... we're long overdue!

"This trip represents another new adventure for us during the 'WorldWired' tour; it will be the first time we have ever headlined stadiums in Australia and New Zealand.

"To help us celebrate, our friends in Slipknot will be joining us for the journey... six cities, black tickets, enhanced experiences, free albums and downloads, and more!!"

Metallica and Slipknot Tour Dates:

October 17 - Perth, WA - Optus Stadium

October 20 - Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Oval

October 22 - Melbourne, VIC - Marvel Stadium

October 26 - Sydney, NSW - ANZ Stadium

October 29 - Brisbane, QLD - QSAC

October 31 - Auckland, NZ - Mt. Smart Stadium





