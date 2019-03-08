The Stray Cats Announce First New Album On 26 Years The Stray Cats have confirmed their plans to release their first new album in 26 years this fall and will hit the road as they celebrate their 40th anniversary this year. The new album will aptly be entitled "40" and it set to hit stores on May 24th on CD, vinyl and digitally. The new studio effort was produced by Peter Collins. Frontman Brian Setzer had this to say, "You have to understand how unique the Stray Cats are. It's me playing an old hollow body guitar, Slim Jim playing two or three drums, and Lee Rocker slapping a stand-up acoustic bass. I get to write new songs and then play them with my buddies. Somehow we created a new and exciting sound with this simple idea. And you know what? A lot of people agree!"



Bassist Lee Rocker added, "This new album really feels like the first record we did, it's really natural and comfortable. For the recording, we went live--like doing a gig, we recorded in a real, organic way. We were all in one room standing next to each other recording live, with the amps turned up to 10, it captured the undefinable things that happen when a band is great, it captured the magic that takes place and an undefined spark."



Drummer Slim Jim Phantom concluded, "We're very, very focused when we get into the studio, it didn't feel like a long time had passed since we had done this, it felt very natural and familiar. We were all in a row with everyone watching each other, so it felt like a gig in the set-up. We really embraced that a little bit for the album, it's like an old way of making records. The modern is meeting the vintage, which has always been our inspiration." Fans can catch the band on the road this summer in Europe, followed by some U.S. dates this fall. See the dates below:



6/21 - Vitoria, Spain - Azkena Rock Festival

6/23 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - Birmingham O2Academy

6/25 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Manchester O2 Apollo

6/26 - London, United Kingdom - London Eventim Apollo

6/27 - London, United Kingdom - London Eventim Apollo

6/29 - Tilloloy, France - Retro C Trop

7/1 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

7/3 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

7/4 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

7/6 - Tours, France - American Tours Festival

7/7 - Belfort, France - Les Eurockeennes

7/9 - Stuttgart, Germany - Killesberg

7/11 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

7/13 - Aix-Les-Bains, France - Musilac Festival

7/18 - Pori, Finland - Pori Jazz Festival

7/20 - Falun, Sweden - Summer Jamboree-Falun

8/3 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall

8/6 - New York, NY - Pier 17 at South Street Seaport

8/13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

8/14 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

8/15 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Garden

8/18 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Casino

8/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden

8/28 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

8/31 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's '40' Tracklisting:

Cat Fight (Over A Dog Like Me)

Rock It Off

I've Got Love If You Want It

Cry Danger

I Attract Trouble

Three Time's A Charm

That's Messed Up

When Nothing's Going Right

Desperado

Mean Pickin' Mama

I'll Be Looking Out For You

Devil Train

