|
Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce The Hits. Hats. History. Tour
03-08-2019
Trace Adkins and Clint Black have announced that they will be teaming up for The Hits. Hats. History. Tour that will feature special guests at various stops including Terri Clark, John Berry and Craig Campbell.
Trace had this to say, "It's been a few years since Clint and I shared the stage. Since then, we have both been fortunate to have added a few more hits, and hats, to our collection. Looking forward to this!"
Trace Adkins Announces Don't Stop Tour
Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special
Trace Adkins Announces How Did We Get Here Tour
Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
Trace Adkins Tributes Military With 'Still a Soldier' Video
Trace Adkins Cohosting Guitar Legends for Heroes
Trace Adkins and Chris Young Lead 'Salute the Troops' Concert
Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup
Trace Adkins Announces Don't Stop Tour
Richie Sambora, Billy Gibbons Part Of Guitar Legends For Heroes TV Special
Trace Adkins Announces How Did We Get Here Tour
Trace Adkins Joins Blake Shelton's Team On 'The Voice'
Trace Adkins Tributes Military With 'Still a Soldier' Video
Trace Adkins Cohosting Guitar Legends for Heroes
Trace Adkins and Chris Young Lead 'Salute the Troops' Concert
Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video
Trace Adkins, Little Big Town On Latest Episode Of The Pickup