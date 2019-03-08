News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Trace Adkins and Clint Black Announce The Hits. Hats. History. Tour

03-08-2019
Trace Adkins

Trace Adkins and Clint Black have announced that they will be teaming up for The Hits. Hats. History. Tour that will feature special guests at various stops including Terri Clark, John Berry and Craig Campbell.

Trace had this to say, "It's been a few years since Clint and I shared the stage. Since then, we have both been fortunate to have added a few more hits, and hats, to our collection. Looking forward to this!"

Clint added, "Trace and I toured together back in the '90s and I'm really looking forward to sharing the stage with him again. He's a lot of fun and a real pro." See the dates and support roster below:

The Hits. Hats .History. Tour Dates
May 2 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC*
May 3 - Suwannee River Jam - Live Oak, FL^
May 4 - The Bowl - Sugar Hill, GA*
May 5 - CCNB Amphitheatre - Simpsonville, SC*
June 6 - White Oak Amphitheatre - Greensboro, NC<
June 8 - Foxwoods Amphitheatre - Mashantucket, CT<
June 9 - Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheatre- Gilford, NH<
August 8 - Smart Financial Centre - Sugar Land, TX<
August 9 - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park - Cedar Park, TX<

*Features John Berry
^Features Craig Campbell


