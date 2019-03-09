Avantasia's Tobias Sammet Celebrates No. 1 Album With Video Avantasia frontman Tobias Sammet had discovered that the fourth time in the charm, after reaching No. 2 on the German album charts three times, he has finally claimed the top spot with his new album "Moonglow". Tobias is celebrating achieving his dream by releasing a lyric video for the track "Starlight", which can be streamed here. He had this to say, "It's a really extraordinary feeling, to reach the very top after being only second for such a long time. "It's beautiful to see how this worked out for me with a sound, for which - according to the opinion of some experts - there is no place in this generic mainstream world. And the best thing is: Fans all around the world love the record and we can kick off our world tour knowing of their support and have lots of fun!"

