.

Avantasia's Tobias Sammet Celebrates No. 1 Album With Video

03-09-2019
Avantasia

Avantasia frontman Tobias Sammet had discovered that the fourth time in the charm, after reaching No. 2 on the German album charts three times, he has finally claimed the top spot with his new album "Moonglow".

Tobias is celebrating achieving his dream by releasing a lyric video for the track "Starlight", which can be streamed here. He had this to say, "It's a really extraordinary feeling, to reach the very top after being only second for such a long time.

"It's beautiful to see how this worked out for me with a sound, for which - according to the opinion of some experts - there is no place in this generic mainstream world. And the best thing is: Fans all around the world love the record and we can kick off our world tour knowing of their support and have lots of fun!"


