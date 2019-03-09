News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

03-09-2019
Lamb Of God

Mark Morton is busy promoting his debut solo album "Anesthetic" and during a recent interview he shared how he was excited about some of the music that is being worked up for Lamb of God's next album.

Mark chatted with Metal Wani about his new record and the subject of possible new music from Lamb Of God this year. He responded, "I mean there's not much to say at this point.

"It's just a lot of song ideas, it's a lot of music that we've put together. I wouldn't call them songs yet. They're just pieces of music. It's a lot of, what I call raw material, resource material.

"It feels really good, it's got awesome energy to it. Some of it's really technical, some of it's grooving as you would expect. But it's exciting. It sounds like Lamb Of God. It's exciting, it's fresh, it feels good."


