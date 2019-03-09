Port Noir Changing Direction With 'The New Routine' Port Noir have announced that they are releasing their new album "The New Routine' on May 10th via InsideOutMusic and revealed that it a change in musical direction for the group. According to the announcement, the new record is a blend of old-school rock with contemporary pop, R&B and hip-hop that was inspired by bands like Rage Against the Machine, Death from Above 1979, The Weeknd, Daft Punk, and Queens of the Stone Age. The band had this to say, "We went back to the music we grew up with and tried to find out what got us into playing in a band in the first place and fused it with the music that inspires us today. The result is our best album yet. It's The New Routine."



The album will be released in the following formats: CD, LP + CD and digitally. See the tracklist below:

1.Old Fashioned

2.Flawless

3.Blow

4.Champagne

5.Low Lights

6.13

7.Young Bloods

8.Define Us

9.Drive

10.Down For Delight

11.Out Of Line

