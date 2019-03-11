Children Of Bodom Share Video For 'Hecate's Nightmare'

Children Of Bodom are streaming a lyric video for their brand new track "Hecate's Nightmare," which comes from their just released new album "Hexed".

Frontman Alexi Laiho had this to say, "So finally the day has arrived. The 10th COB record has finally been released!!! It took an insane amount of hard work to put all this together but at this point it feels like it's been more waiting anxiously than anything else so I'm both excited and relieved that the damn thing is out.

"So thank you for your patience my friends, I hope the waiting has been worthwhile and that you'll like the album. Either way I'll see you on the road soon. Horns up!" Check out the video here





