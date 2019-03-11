News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

03-11-2019
Aerosmith

One time Aerosmith guitarist Jimmy Crespo has been hospitalized for a head injury and is making improvements, according to a social media post from a former bandmate.

Chris Van Dahl (The Jimmy Crespo Project, L.A. Guns) took to Facebook of Saturday to fill fans in on Jimmy's condition. He wrote, "Leaving the hospital now where I have been visiting with Jimmy and Cynthia Crespo. I'm happy to report (With Jimmy and Cynthia's blessing) that Jimmy has been downgraded from the ICU and is doing much better.

"For those of you who have been asking about what happened? Several days ago, Jimmy slipped and hit his head extremely hard. Up until recently his speech center was affected. Can't tell you how happy I am to report that that certainly wasn't the case today. We had a wonderful conversation and visited for quite some time.

"On behalf of Jimmy, Cynthia and myself, thank you all for your well wishes, prayers and positive energy! Jimmy will be out of the hospital soon enough and back to doing what it is he does best. Playing!"


Related Stories


Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Aerosmith Taking Deuces Are Wild Show Outside Of Vegas

Aerosmith Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Postponed

Aerosmith Expand Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star

Aerosmith Classic 'Walk This Way Enters' Grammy Hall Of Fame

Aerosmith To Rock Steven Tyler's Grammy Awards Viewing Party

Who Inspired Aerosmith's 'Dude (Looks Like a Lady)' Revealed 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Shares Photos Following Health Crisis

More Aerosmith News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury- Original Member Of Queen Dies- David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar- Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal- more

Journey Planning Residency And Tour- Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song- Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music- more

Metallica And Slipknot Teaming Up For Tour- KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Addresses Idea Of Reunion- Peter Frampton Details Degenerative Health Issue- Journey 'Faithfully' Video- more

Randy Rhoads Saved Lives Of Everybody In Ozzy's Tour Bus- Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classic From Rare Show- Van Halen In The Studio For Sophomore Album Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ex-Aerosmith Star Hospitalized For Head Injury

Original Member Of Queen Dies

David Lee Roth Explains Van Halen Vs Van Hagar

Megadeth Team With Heavy Metal For Special Anniversary Release

Heart Play Together For First Time In Three Years

George Lynch Confirms Festival Appearance With Dokken

Soundgarden Launching 35th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue Series

Travis Tritt and The Charlie Daniels Band Kick Off U.S. Tour

Children Of Bodom Share Video For 'Hecate's Nightmare'

Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

Avatar Announce The King Live In Paris

Singled Out: Nat Freedberg's Madame Butterfly

Journey Planning Residency And Tour

Rolling Stones' Keith Richards Streams Unreleased Song

Lamb Of God Have Begun 'Exciting' and 'Fresh' New Music

Foreigner Release Classic 'Cold As Ice' Live Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

The Blues: Big Joe and the Dynaflows- Stringshot

Passport: International Women's Day Edition

The Blues: Sean Chambers - Eric Jerardi

The Blues: Watermelon Slim- Midnite Johnny

Caught In The Act: Tesla Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Denny Laine Live At The Arcada

Caught In The Act: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

The Best Films of 2018

Caught In The Act: Panic! At The Disco Live

Americana Kitchen - Come and Get It

5 Star: Matt Nathanson - Sings His Sad Heart

A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Valentine's Day Edition

Rock Reads: Nashville Songwriter Vol. II

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.