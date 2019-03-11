News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

03-11-2019
Kiefer Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland has released a video for his song "This Is How It's Done". The track comes from his forthcoming sophomore album "Reckless & Me", which is set to hit stores on April 26th.

The new visual features previous tour footage and can be streamed here. Keifer had this to say about wanting to take a break from acting to pursue music.

"I asked myself, what is the thing that I love about acting, and music?' 'What is the common denominator?' For me it's storytelling and music is a very different way of doing it."

Sutherland also plans to hit the road for a soon to be announced U.S. tour and added, "I couldn't have imagined the depth with which I have fallen in love with touring. To have the opportunity to convey intimate, personal stories to an audience has proven to be priceless."

Tracklisting for Reckless & Me:
"Open Road "
"Something You Love"
"Faded Pair of Blue Jeans"
"Reckless & Me"
"Blame It on Your Heart"
"This Is How It's Done"
"Agave"
"Run to Him"
"Saskatchewan"
"Song for a Daughter"


Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'

