Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done' Kiefer Sutherland has released a video for his song "This Is How It's Done". The track comes from his forthcoming sophomore album "Reckless & Me", which is set to hit stores on April 26th. The new visual features previous tour footage and can be streamed here. Keifer had this to say about wanting to take a break from acting to pursue music. "I asked myself, what is the thing that I love about acting, and music?' 'What is the common denominator?' For me it's storytelling and music is a very different way of doing it."



Sutherland also plans to hit the road for a soon to be announced U.S. tour and added, "I couldn't have imagined the depth with which I have fallen in love with touring. To have the opportunity to convey intimate, personal stories to an audience has proven to be priceless."



Tracklisting for Reckless & Me:

"Open Road "

"Something You Love"

"Faded Pair of Blue Jeans"

"Reckless & Me"

"Blame It on Your Heart"

"This Is How It's Done"

"Agave"

"Run to Him"

"Saskatchewan"

"Song for a Daughter"

Related Stories



Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done' More Kiefer Sutherland News Share this article

