Kiefer Sutherland Releases 'This Is How It's Done'
03-11-2019
Kiefer Sutherland has released a video for his song "This Is How It's Done". The track comes from his forthcoming sophomore album "Reckless & Me", which is set to hit stores on April 26th.
The new visual features previous tour footage and can be streamed here. Keifer had this to say about wanting to take a break from acting to pursue music.
"I asked myself, what is the thing that I love about acting, and music?' 'What is the common denominator?' For me it's storytelling and music is a very different way of doing it."
