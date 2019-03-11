Singled Out: Nat Freedberg's Madame Butterfly Rock veteran Nat Freedberg ( The Upper Crust, The Titanics and The Flies) just released his new solo album "Better Late Than Never" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Madame Butterfly". Here is the story: I wrote Madame Butterfly quite a while ago... how long I can't really say, probably at least 10 years ago. It originated from some compatible guitar riffs that worked around an open B-string drone. I love open strings and drones, and use them a lot in my writing... if I was able to sit cross-legged I would play sitar, but my knees don't work that way (this is also why I'll never be able to meditate). Having fleshed in the guitar part, I had to write the words, and it was apparent that the song was asking for hard-rock, circa-early '80s, kind of overblown lyrics. Since I have a tendency towards parody in my songwriting, that came pretty easily. The chorus "Madame Butterfly" came first, and then the rest of the words followed with heavy-handed analogies about moths and butterflies, starting with "It's alright, you're drawn to the light..."

Then it was off to the races. The hope is that the song succeeds as a whole so that, if you're not listening closely and critically, it appeals as a catchy classic-rock song.

But if you happen to be listening to the words, and you have a sense of humor, you will get a kick out of the lyrical content, which is kind of ridiculous, and all the more so for being delivered in an old-school, 80's-rock, bombastic way. That said, if the song speaks to you on a serious and intimate level about doomed, self-immolating love, I couldn't be happier. Or sadder... whichever is appropriate. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

