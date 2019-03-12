|
Brad Paisley Releases New Single 'My Miracle'
Brad Paisley has returned with a brand new single "My Miracle" which was released to country radio as well as digital music retailer and streaming platforms on Monday, March 11th.
Paisley had the following to say about the song, which he cowrote with Gary Nicholson, "I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs. I don't typically put it all out there, but in this one I did.
This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for (wife of 16 years Kimberly Williams-Paisley), she is my worst critic typically, but in this case I think I got it right." Check it out here
