Slash Releases Behind The Scenes Video From Recent Concert

03-12-2019
Slash

(hennemusic) Slash featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators are streaming a behind the scenes video from their March 4 concert at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin, Germany.

A look at the recent stop on the Living The Dream European tour is accompanied by a soundtrack featuring "Sugar Cane" from the 2018 record.

Produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus), the project debuted at No. 27 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release last fall.

The set marks Slash's fourth solo album and third with his band featuring vocalist Myles Kennedy, drummer Brent Fitz, bassist Todd Kerns and guitarist Frank Sidoris.

The spring European tour will wrap up in Lisbon, Portugal on March 15, and be followed in May by an extensive series of shows in South America and another round of dates in Europe before a North American run begins in mid-July. Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


